The Sesame Street Characters Doing Impressions Of Each Other Is The Best Video Ever

The cast of Sesame Street is trying their hand at comedy.

In a new video for Vanity Fair, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and The Count were tasked with doing impressions of their fellow cast members, and it's—quite literally—the most joyous thing you'll see all week.

First up, Big Bird. All four of the adorable puppets immediately went for mimicking Big Bird's iconic singing. As Cookie Monster quipped, "La, la, la. Me, Big Bird!"

Then, the ever magical Abby Cadabby tried her hand. As she said, "He's tall, so I'm gonna look down, 'cause he has to look down at people, he's so tall." Elmo also noted his big pal's height. "Big Bird's so tall," he said. "And Big Bird's so yellow."

Naturally, Cookie Monster threw cookie references into most of his impressions. Still pretending to be his yellow winged friend, the blue monster quipped, "Me love to eat bird seed cookies. Oh, there a bird seed cookie right now!"

Chimed in The Count, "I am a big yellow bird who is friend to all!"