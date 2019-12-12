Comedy Central's Chris Cotton, 32, Dies Just Months Before His Wife Gives Birth

Comedy Central comedian Chris Cotton has died at the age of 32.

Cotton's wife, Ericalynn Cotton, is pregnant with their first child and is reportedly due in February. The couple were reportedly high school sweethearts.

The up-and-coming star had just performed at NYC's Caroline's on Broadway comedy club last week as part of its Breakout Artist Comedy Series, and he had appeared on Comedy Central numerous times.

Comedy Central issued a statement reacting to the tragic news on Twitter on Thursday.

As the statement read, "We're devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed." Friends of the late star are also mourning the heartbreaking loss.

Broad City actor Hannibal Buress mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter. As he wrote, "A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him."