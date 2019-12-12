Yes, Ryan Reynolds Also Thinks He Looks Just Like Kate Beckinsale

They've met their match!

Kate Beckinsale got the internet talking in October of this year when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk to Jimmy Fallon and tell him about a personal celebrity doppelganger she's had for years. The actress hilariously revealed to the host that she thinks she's a dead ringer for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," Kate told Jimmy. "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie.'" Ryan stopped by The Today Show to talk with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, and they showed the actor the hilarious moment, and he can't help but agree.

"It is like looking in a mirror. I mean I was gonna wear that today," he joked about her evening gown. "This has been something that I've heard for a long time. Other people have said it to me as well."