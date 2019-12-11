All the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Clues So Far—And the Best Guesses

Welcome to the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to Australian screens in 2020, and in the leadup, Ten has been dropping clues about the famous faces heading to South Africa to compete for $100,000 for their chosen charity. Fans can expect to see a famous DJ who's also a Logie winner, a football legend, a controversial comedian and a reality TV beauty (an I'm A Celebrity staple).

In November, Ten named The Living Room host Miguel Maestre as the first contestant who will tough it out in the jungle.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Miguel told 10 daily. "Everybody's used to seeing me in my comfort zone on the sofa, so it will be amazing for everyone to see a different side of me."

He added: "And as for the tucker trials, that doesn't really scare me either because I'm a chef, so you need to be able to try everything."

Hosted by Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown, I'm A Celebrity premieres on January 5 on Ten. Keep scrolling for all of the celebrity clues, plus the best guesses from social media so far.