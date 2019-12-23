Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's New Year's Eve Guide Is Fancy AF

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 11:00 AM
This New Year's Eve, don't be afraid to make it Fancy AF!
While Christmas and holiday parties are plenty of fun, there's nothing like being around your friends and family when the clock strikes midnight before a brand-new year.
Whether you're having a lavish themed bash or an intimate quiet gathering, you deserve an epic end to 2019. Luckily, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are here to help.
The Fancy AF Cocktails authors are sharing their must-have items for E! News exclusively below. These items are SURe to make your celebration pretty rad.
"Nothing brings people together quite like alcohol. If people are having parties, they should bring the book to the host and everyone should make a drink," Ariana shared with E! News while celebrating the launch of her new book at Skybar at The Mondrian Los Angeles. "They could even have a cocktail competition."
"Because you are going to be taking a ton of photos and want to look good," Tom shared. "It's great for hiding blemishes and compact enough that you can carry it around in your pocket all night."
Ariana wants you to keep the night's memories in a special way with an Instant camera. You can even set up a photo booth for people to pose all night long.
There's nothing like a drink recommendation from a cocktail lover. "A nice smooth tequila to keep you going all night long," Tom shared with us.
You can never have enough sparkles on the last night of the year. "Glitter on your face—Euphoria style!" Ariana recommended.
If anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to making drinks, it's Tom! This set will set you up "for the perfect cocktails," he argued.
There's nothing like a stand-out outfit for the most glitzy night of the year! "You gotta have sparkling for New Year's Eve," Ariana told E! News.
"As you'll probably be out for hours and don't want your hair falling apart," Tom shared with E! News.
