Kate Middleton Sparkles in Iconic Lover's Knot Tiara at Buckingham Palace Reception

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 2:03 PM
The iconic Lover's Knot tiara was a favorite of the late Princess Diana and now the Duchess of Cambridge is following in her footsteps.
On Dec. 11, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing the flawless sparkling pearl heirloom while attending Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in London.
The Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, were photographed leaving Kensington Palace to attend the Queen's pre-Christmas festivities and we caught a glimpse of her elegant look for the night. Kate paired the Lover's Knot tiara with dazzling, chandelier style earrings and a matching necklace.
Per usual, the Duchess kept it natural with her beauty look, donning rosy hues on her eyes, lips and cheeks.
In addition to the legendary tiara and beautiful long-sleeve navy velvet gown, designed by Alexander Mcqueen, Kate is also donning a blue sash for the evening—symbolizing her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order.
As for the Queen, she wore a white lace embellished gown with an emerald green tiara and necklace to match.
This year also marks the sixth time the Duke and Duchess have attended the annual reception.
The Lover's Knot tiara Kate is wearing tonight was created for Queen Mary in 1914 by the House of Garrard from pearls and diamonds pre-owned by her family.
Further, after Queen Mary died in 1953, the publication states that "the crown was passed down to her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen wore the tiara several times in the '50s, before moving on to other pieces like the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, which have since become her favorites."
It's also known that the Queen reportedly loaned Princess Diana the tiara as a wedding gift but when she and Prince Charles divorced, it was returned back to the Queen. Now, it's become one of Kate's favorite pieces to wear and so far she's been seen publicly wearing it at last four times.
Aside from the Queen's pre-Christmas celebration, the Duke and Duchess are gearing up for a busy holiday season.
In November, it was announced that the two were teaming up with British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off, Mary Berry, to bring us A Berry Royal Christmas special—which will focus on more than just cooking. Set to premiere on BBC One on Dec. 16, Berry will join the royal couple on a number of royal visits to spread some Christmas cheer to those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations during the holiday.
During the Christmas special, we'll also hear Prince William open up about how his grandmother and his parents have inspired him to continue to use his platform and influence for good and give back to the communities that need it the most.
"Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable," Prince William says when asked where his motivation for his charity work comes from. "My father set up the Prince's Trust. He's involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and as you said Aids and other charities, and I think I've grown up in a household which has been very much a case of, 'Well, we're very lucky—you must give back.'"
