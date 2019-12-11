Kate Middleton Sparkles in Iconic Lover's Knot Tiara at Buckingham Palace Reception

The iconic Lover's Knot tiara was a favorite of the late Princess Diana and now the Duchess of Cambridge is following in her footsteps.

On Dec. 11, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing the flawless sparkling pearl heirloom while attending Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, were photographed leaving Kensington Palace to attend the Queen's pre-Christmas festivities and we caught a glimpse of her elegant look for the night. Kate paired the Lover's Knot tiara with dazzling, chandelier style earrings and a matching necklace.

Per usual, the Duchess kept it natural with her beauty look, donning rosy hues on her eyes, lips and cheeks.

In addition to the legendary tiara and beautiful long-sleeve navy velvet gown, designed by Alexander Mcqueen, Kate is also donning a blue sash for the evening—symbolizing her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

As for the Queen, she wore a white lace embellished gown with an emerald green tiara and necklace to match.