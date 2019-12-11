Nick Cannon Accuses Eminem of Getting Facelifts in New Diss Track

The war between Nick Cannon and Eminem continues.

The 39-year-old TV star has dropped another diss track targeted at the 47-year-old rapper.

Cannon teamed up with The Black Squad's Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited and Prince Eazy for the song. The tune, called "Pray for Him," debuted on World Star Hip Hop on Tuesday.

Just like in the last song, the track threw shade at Eminem. For instance, there's a verse that takes a shot at his age.

"Look, that double entendre, kinda heavily/Damn, Em/What? You like five minutes from 70?/Oops! I meant 47/Send him to Hell if he's bored of Heaven/ Strappin' the dynamite/Word to Florida Evans," Charlie Clips rapped.

There's also a line that accuses Eminem of trying to bully other celebrities.

"Black Squad, you won't link with them/ See, you tried to bully Pink and them/Britney Spears and 'N SYNC and them/And got the beefin' with Ja Rule with the cops behind you/And every show since '04, you've had the SWAT behind you," Hitman Holla rapped.