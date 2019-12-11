It's Stumptown's Winter Finale and Grey Wants to Know One Thing: Did Dex Have Sex with Liz?

Are things between Stumptown's Dex (Cobie Smulders) and Grey (Jake Johnson) ever going to be, well, normal?
In the above sneak peek, Grey point-blank asks Dex if she had sex with Liz (Monica Barbaro) after a night out to get better acquainted. But is it a night to remember? That's up for debate. The two wake up in bed next to each other, and Grey isn't happy.
"Did you have sex with Liz last night?" Grey asks Dex in front of Hoffman (Michael Ealy). "Yes or no. Just yes or no, Dex."
But Dex can't answer yes or no…
"I woke up in the same bed as Liz, but passed out. I'm in the dark," Dex admits.
Liz knows though, and according to Dex she she's revised her story. Grey? He's not happy—and kicks Dex out of the bar.
And, yep, Grey outs Dex in front of Hoffman.
Will Dex and Liz's relationship get even closer now? Viewers first met Liz when she brought a tour group on a haunted bar tour into Grey's establishment. The two hit it off, Liz got a job at Bad Alabi, and Grey encouraged Liz to bond with Dex. That's when a night out at the casino took a turn.
The episode features Dex going undercover as a substitute teacher in high school after an old classmate of hers enlists the private eye to find out who planted drugs on her kid.
Stumptown also stars Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez and Camryn Manheim.
Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.