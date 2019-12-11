Taylor Swift "Would Have Paid So Much" to Obtain Her Album Masters

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight on all of the rumors surrounding her music battle.

As fans of the superstar singer will know, T.Swift has been at odds with Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to her first six album masters. Earlier this year, the "Lover" singer took to Tumblr to react to the news that Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her message, Swift—who is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group—said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move, which was coordinated with Borchetta.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift explained. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future."

Now, in her cover story for Billboard, the outlet's Woman of the Decade is opening up about her music battle, and how much she fought to own her work.