The Masked Singer Season 3's First Contestant Revealed

The Masked Singer season two is in the homestretch, but you don't have to wait until February 2020 to get your first real look at season three. In a post across social media channels, Fox revealed the first competitor for season three and it's…a banana.

Of course the network didn't reveal who is in the banana costume, just that they're a banana. The post also made reference to the now-infamous banana art piece from Art Basel. The Masked Singer will have you know the banana costume was already set for the third season before that art piece went viral.

As far as The Masked Singer costumes go, the Banana is pretty tame. You just know whoever is in it will give some clues about revealing their true self and peeling back layers.