Selena Gomez’s New Trendy Bangs Will Make You Call Your Hairdresser

We hope that Selena's bangs stick around. After all, 2020 is setting up to be a big year for Selena, and she'll definitely need a fierce 'do as she promotes her upcoming album. Last month, she announced that the new album, which she referred to as Selena Gomez 2, will be dropping on January 10. 2020 is setting up to be a big year for Selena, and she'll definitely need a fierce 'do to go along with it.

While details regarding her track list are still under wraps, the "Hands To Myself" singer did reveal that it's a mirror of her years of healing and rebuilding. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?" she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in June. "So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."

Like her singles "Love You To Lose Me" and "Look At Her Now," SG2, as she called it, will be filled with emotional lyrics that resonate with Selena and her fans. "I love everything that I get to do and be a part of," she said while recalling her past work, "But specifically, something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite."