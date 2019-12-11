''Despacito'' Dominates YouTube Music's Most Popular Videos of the Decade

Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past decade, then you've definitely heard the song that marked a major shift in Latinx music and the music industry in general, at least once—or maybe a dozen times.

In January 2017, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee and singer Luis Fonsi took the world by storm with the release of their hit song, "Despacito." What's more, Justin Bieberjoined the two boricua artists to remix the song later that same year in April—catapulting the song further into the mainstream.

Now as culture and music critics get ready for the end of a decade, it's no doubt that "Despacito" is making onto their lists of the best songs and music videos of the last ten years.

For starters, YouTube Music has exclusively given E! News a decade by decade breakdown of their most-watched music videos of all time. And guess who's still leading the charts for the 2010s? The "Despacito" music video, which is currently at a whopping 6 billion views and counting.