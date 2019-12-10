Tinsley Mortimer's Future Status on Real Housewives Revealed

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 3:13 PM
Is Tinsley Mortimer leaving Real Housewives of New York City? Not so fast...
The reality star has sparked rumors of a possible departure from the Bravo series after getting engaged to beau Scott Kluth, who is based in Chicago. Scott got down on one knee and proposed to Tinsley in the Windy City in late November, as Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower alongside them.
Shortly before the proposal, a source told E! News that Tinsley has "been in Chicago with Scott" and, now that they're engaged, the couple is likely to make the move there permanent. But, that doesn't mean that Tinsley is done with Housewives.
A source tells E! News that while Tinsley has not filmed in Chicago, she will be flying back to New York to film before the end of the season.
"She will 100 percent be at the reunion and her status remains a housewife," the insider shares.
"No, she is not in every scene and was not on the recent cast trip but it happens all the time when not every cast member is available," the source adds. "She was recently engaged and stayed in Chicago to celebrate with her new fiancé."
It was just over a month ago that Tinsley and the CEO of Coupon Cabin confirmed that they're back together after a rocky few years.
Quoting the famous song, Tinsley captioned a photo, taken by Scott, "Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true."
A source also told E! News at the time that the duo had reunited.
Tinsley first joined the Real Housewives of New York City cast in 2017.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?