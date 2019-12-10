William Shatner Files for Divorce From His Wife of 18 Years

William Shanter has decided he wants to live life as a single man.

On Tuesday, E! News learned that the 88-year-old actor filed for divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Shatner, after nearly 18 years of marriage. According to his divorce docs, which were obtained by E! News, the Star Trek actor cited "irreconcilable differences."

The longtime pair tied the knot in Feb. 13 2001—it marked William's fourth marriage and Elizabeth's second.

As TMZ reports, their divorce should go over smoothly since they supposedly signed a prenup and didn't have any children together. Because there's an alleged prenup in place, neither William or Elizabeth will receive spousal support from each other, according to the publication.

The divorce docs also state that both parties "waive spousal support."

And while the Star Trek star's divorce is making headlines right now, it looks like things between the pair were rocky earlier in the year.