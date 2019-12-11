Holiday Gifts for Your Coworkers or Boss 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Gifts for Your Coworker or Boss

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Struggling to put together the perfect holiday gift for your coworker or boss? The kind that screams unique meets useful. A gift that ups your cool-factor in the office while staying within your means? Never fear, shoppers! We've got your back.

From Bob Ross coffee mugs to engraved office plates with iconic catchphrases to mini meditation kits and festive and posh snow globes, we've handpicked thoughtful, special and creative items that will impress your desk mates and the most important of them all: your boss! Our favorite? This agate cheese board, because, 'tis the season to elevate your gift giving.

Here are 15 of our favorites below. 

My Favorite Coworker Gave me this Book Lined Notebook

This simple, yet thoughtful lined notebook is perfect to give to your, well, favorite coworker. 

$7 Amazon
Engraved Office Nameplate

This isn't your average nameplate. Show your sense of humor and pride with a personalized engraved desk plate. Available in a variety of catchphrases.

$30 Amazon
Bob Ross Heat-Changing Mug

Be inspired by more than your morning caffeine with this heat-changing Bob Ross mug!

$14 Urban Outfitters
Codify Pencil Holder

Stay organized in style with this codified pencil and utensil holder. Also available in copper.

$48 Anthropologie
COOLSNOWGLOBES x Peanuts Snow Globe

Hand-cast and hand-painted, this whimsical snow globe captures a vibrant interaction between Snoopy and Woodstock, each donning cozy winter hats.

$60 Nordstrom
bkr water bottle with spiked silicone sleeve

Stay hydrated with this futuristic glass water bottle with a spiky silicone cover. Available in a variety of fun colors.

$42
$32 Amazon
MALIN+GOETZ Travel Size Frequent Styler Set

Beauty and skincare products are always a great way to impress you boss! Give them something for their upcoming trip home to see the relatives.

$60
$45 Nordstrom
2020 The Art Of Vinyl Covers 365-Day Desk Calendar

Celebrate your vinyl collection daily with this 365-day desk calendar. 2019 tear-off calendar featuring a new iconic album artwork for every day. Standing construction.

$28
$24 Urban Outfitters
MOMA DESIGN STORE Self Watering Pot

Soggy succulents are a thing of the past thanks to an innovative pot-and-reservoir set that ensures you won't over- or under-water your precious plants.

$34 Nordstrom
BASIC PURITY Raise Your Radiance Mini Meditation Set

What it is: A five-piece set featuring products to help keep you spiritually aware.

$32 Nordstrom
NATIVE UNION Dock Wireless Charger

Charge your devices with ease and simplicity using this wireless charger with a timeless, attractive design.

$80 Nordstrom
Covent Alarm Clock

Modern meets retro with this alarm clock that'll never make your coworker late again! 

$38 Anthropologie
Make It Happen Rough Draft Notebook

SomEnter the Rough Draft Large Notebook. Let your ideas grow bigger and bigger, bound by a thick cover and a classic gold spiral.

$16 Bando
NORDSTROM AT HOME Recipe Cocktail Shaker

Twist the outer sleeve of this classic shaker to serve up a variety of the most popular cocktails for your next party.

$39 Nordstrom
ANTHROPOLOGIE Agate Cheese Board

A gleaming brass border accentuates the natural shape of a smooth agate serving board that refines any table setting or happy-hour spread.

$78
$55 Anthropologie $78 Nordstrom

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

