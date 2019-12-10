Kim Kardashian's Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Sounds Off On ''Awkward'' Reunion

Don't believe everything you hear.

It's literally been over two years since Kim Kardashianand her assistant Stephanie Shepherd parted ways and yet the internet still can't stop speculating about the demise of their working relationship. Time and time again, the pair have made public statements expressing nothing but well wishes for one another, but the rumor mill continues to churn on.

The latest point of interest for the gossipers is Kim and Steph's reunion at Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh holiday party. One Kardashian fan account shared a screenshot of Kim's video with Shep, to which someone responded, "It was really awkward."

And, according to Us Weekly, Steph was not here for the commentary on their reunion. "OMG SO AWKWARD. LET'S PASS MORE JUDGEMENT ON PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT. TELL ME MORE!" Shepherd retorted in a since-deleted reply.

Kim herself has yet to respond to the drama.