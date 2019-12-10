The Sweet Origins of Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama's Friendship

Few people are in the position to ask Michelle Obama a favor.

Though to hear Meghan Markle tell it, the former First Lady is more likely than not to respond with a resounding yes. Such was the case when, as the Duchess of Sussex put it in the September issue of British Vogue, "over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle if she could help me with this secret project."

The proposal, of course, involved the issue of the fashion bible that Meghan was guest editing—specifically the final page Q&A feature. "It wasn't a huge ask," the 38-year-old admitted in her intro to the interview, "because the back page of Vogue comprises a few simple questions to garner a few simple answer."