Eminem vs. Nick Cannon: A Timeline of Their Ongoing Feud

Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud continues to escalate.

As fans of the stars will know, the celeb duo has a history of tension, specifically over their respective relationships with superstar Mariah Carey. Last week, things took a turn for the worse when 39-year-old Cannon heard 47-year-old Eminem's verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above." In the verse, Eminem references his brief romance with Carey, who shares two kids with ex-husband Cannon.

"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note/But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked/Fool, quit/You not gonna do s--t /I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."

After listening to the track, Cannon clapped back on his Power 106 radio show.