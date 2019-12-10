Inside Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee's Unbreakable Bond With Her Late Mom

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 11:57 AM
There's nothing stronger than a mother-daughter's bond.
Ever since Mackenzie McKee and Angie Douthit first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, fans knew that that the pair had a very special relationship.
It only grew as Mackenzie landed on Teen Mom 3 and most recently Teen Mom OG. As she documented her life in front of MTV cameras, however, the proud mom couldn't help but open up about her own mother's health struggles.
And unfortunately, Angie's long battle with brain cancer came to an end this week.
"Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she one. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact," Mackenzie shared on Instagram early Tuesday morning. "Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with, ‘It's not me, it's God.'"
She added, "Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit?"
Shortly after the news was revealed, her co-stars took to Instagram and shared well wishes.
"Sending my love and deepest condolences to Mackenzie on her loss…my heart goes out to her entire family," Amber Portwood wrote on Instagram. Maci Bookout added, "An angel has gained its wings."
Take a look back at just some of Mackenzie's heartfelt words and special moments with her mom over the years in our gallery below.
Whenever Mackenzie struggled to raise her children, Angie was there to lend a helping hand. "I don't know where [my son] Gannon would be right now if you weren't there. He knows who raised him for three years," Mackenzie shared in a previous Teen Mom OG clip. Angie replied, "Well, I hope I've been a good mom and a good nanny and I hope you guys will tell your kids about me all the time."
"Since the day I was born, @angiedouthit has been my fitness inspiration. I always wanted to be a strong and tough as her," Mackenzie previously wrote on Instagram. "Through her cancer journey, she has really proven just how tough she is."
Throughout Angie's health journey that included stage four lung cancer, Mackenzie would share updates about her mom's progress. "My mommas hair though," the Teen Mom star previously shared with a heart emoji. "@angiedouthit #hairafterchemo #godsplan #angiesstory."
Before passing away, Angie was able to celebrate many holidays with both her daughter and grandchildren. "Sometimes you can't be fixed. Sometimes you have to just be with Jesus so you're not sick anymore," Mackenzie warned her kids during an episode of Teen Mom OG. "I just need you to enjoy every moment with her so you can have those memories forever and really remind her that you love her every time you see her."
As her mom became sick, Mackenzie made it a priority to spend even more time with Angie. Whether attending doctor appointments or planning a surprise getaway, the MTV star cherished every moment with her mom.
"She always said, 'It's easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.' And boy did she," Mackenzie shared with her followers when announcing her mom's passing. "700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her." Angie even made time to write a book titled God's Plan.
"Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you," Mackenzie wrote on social media after her mom's death. "You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mackenzie's family during this difficult time.
