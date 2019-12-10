Why Timothée Chalamet Felt "Like a Fraud" at Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Timothée Chalamet is still getting used to fame.

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Little Women star revealed all of the details behind the photos of him, Pete Davidson and Kanye West at Kid Cudi's birthday dinner, shared by Kim Kardashianin January. And as he explained it, his imposter syndrome was strong that night.

The actor started things off by clarifying the key detail. As he said to Jimmy Fallon, "Kid Cudi, that's my favorite artist ever. I wouldn't be acting without him, I wouldn't be pursuing this crazy career." Luckily for him, his fame means he had the chance to not only connect with his icon, but also get his phone number!

That said, the star continued, "I just texted him on the morning of his birthday, and he said, 'Oh, come to dinner tonight.' I did not know that was what I was walking into, which was awesome, but was surreal. Had to go in the bathroom, send a couple texts."