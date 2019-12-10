Why Tiffany Haddish Has a Microscope in Her Bedroom

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 10:20 AM
Keeping it real!
It has been nearly 3 years since Tiffany Haddish shot to super-stardom with her hilarious role as Dina in the hit 2017 film Girls Trip. Since then, the comedian has released two hour-long comedy specials starred in box office hits like The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Night School. Now, on the heels of major success, the actress and comedian has no plans of slowing down.
She opened up to InStyle magazine about how she handles fame, her career and the laugh out loud reason there is a microscope in her bedroom. Tiffany revealed that after her paycheck from Girls Trip, she was able to pay off her mortgage and get herself out of debt. While she did treat herself, it's not exactly in the way you would think.
Tiffany bought herself a microscope and some petri dishes. Yes, really. According to the funny lady, she's always been into science.
"I like to look at germs," she says. "Put them in the refrigerator and see how they act, put them in the sun...I look at all the juices. I had to move my lab to my bedroom once my grandma and brother moved into my house. And I have a section in the refrigerator with a note that says, ‘Do not touch anything in this drawer!'"
Tiffany also revealed that she let her friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart in on her plans and he had the most spot on reaction. "‘You're going to do what? When do you have time to see what's going on?'" he asked her. "I said, ‘Man, you make the time when you're curious. You make the time.' And he was like, ‘Tiffany! Focus! Focus.' Like, ‘OK, Kevin, you're probably right. I should focus. But there's a lot of guys trying to date me, and I need to know if they got germs!'"
You can't blame a girl for trying!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
