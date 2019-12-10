Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Man Publicly Questions Taylor Swift's Fertility

Leave it to Chrissy Teigento say what everyone is thinking.

The candid star is not known for mincing words online and the latest example came late Monday when she fired back at a man calling Taylor Swift's fertility into question.

"I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young!" Stefan Molyneux, a YouTube and podcast host, tweeted. "It's strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late! She'd be a fun mom. :)."

While the songstress is about to celebrate the milestone birthday on Friday, Teigen, who has previously shared her own fertility struggles, wasted little time firing back at Molyneux over his words.

As she bluntly put it, "Uhhhh you're a f&$kin weird ass." Meanwhile, the Cats star has not publicly reacted to his comment.