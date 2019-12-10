Here's Proof That Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 9:18 AM
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson gave their fans a bit of a scare on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old model's official Twitter account shared a message stating "Me and Ashley broke up," leading some followers to believe she had called it quits with the 29-year-old actress. The tweet was later deleted.
Social media sleuths soon noticed some suspicious activity via Delevingne's Twitter account. According to social media users' screenshots, Delevingne's account also shared since-deleted messages about giving away free iPhones and creating a new private Instagram account. In addition, some followers noticed Benson's first name was misspelled in a tweet.
E! News later learned that Delevingne's account was indeed hacked.
As fans will recall, Delevingne and Benson sparked romance rumors in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Delevingne has been hesitant to talk about her love life with the press, she's started to share a bit more with her fans. For instance, she gave Benson a sweet-shout after winning The Trevor Project's Hero Award in July and praised her at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October.
"It's so nice," Delevingne told E! News in regards to Benson joining her at the event. "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me, and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."
Delevingne and Benson were just spotted attending Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical in New York a few weeks ago. To see photos from the event and look back at their relationship, check out the gallery.
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.
In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC
In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Article continues below
In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.
In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Delevingne gave Benson a sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech for The Trevor Project's Hero Award in June.
Article continues below
Best Image / BACKGRID
"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
KCS Presse / MEGA
The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.
Best Image / BACKGRID
In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.
Article continues below
Photographed by Nicholas Maggio for Privé Revaux
In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.
Gotham/GC Images
The celebrities packed on the PDA at the 2019 US Open Women's final in September.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Delevingne and Benson attended Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical with friends in November.
Article continues below
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?