Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Has a Pretty Valid Reason For Getting Married at 7:45 AM

by emily belfiore | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 7:07 AM
There's no better time to get married than 7:45 AM—just ask Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
On Tuesday, Dwayne dished about tying the knot in Hawaii back in August during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he and his bride Lauren Hashian had such an walk down the aisle.
"It started very early," he told host Ellen DeGeneres "I mean, I had to work out…I had, like, the 8 o'clock workout…"
Thankfully, he was just messing around.
"I'm only kidding," the Jumanji star assured the daytime host. "We wanted to have an early morning wedding. That way, we said the vows, get it over with. And then by 10, 11 o'clock, we're hanging, we're having brunch with the family and we had it done."
He added, "And plus, in Hawaii, at that time, it's a beautiful time with us and my ancestors watching over us. I mean, it was truly a magical, magical day."
Their Hawaiian nuptials were a family affair. Joining the newlyweds were their two daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 18 months, who played an adorable part in the wedding.
"They were our flower girls at our wedding," he gushed while showing the audience a picture of the two from the big day. "And they were just…so magical."
"The Rock" shared the same photo on his Instagram back in September, writing, "My [heart emoji]s and the real stars of our wedding. 25% Samoan 25% Italian 25% Black 25% Armenian 100% grab your face and give you unconditional love & smooches and there's two things you can do about it - nothing and like it. #dna #sisters #johnsonfacegrab #weddingday."
Eric Charbonneau
In another precious snapshot, the doting dad can be seen having a sweet father-daughter moment with Jasmine moments before the ceremony. "Wedding day flower girl is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious," he captioned the picture. "In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression ~ and a wicked smile. Hell. Yeah. That's my daughter!"
From the looks of it, Dwayne and Lauren are still in newlywed bliss.
On Monday, the former WWE star and his wife made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere in Los Angeles. Looking festive and sharp, they walked the winter-themed carpet arm-in-arm.
Also in attendance was Kevin Hart, who has been making his return to the spotlight after being involved in a terrifying car accident over the summer. While talking with Ellen about his Jumanji co-star's recovery, Dwayne said that he was over the moon to have his longtime pal on the film's European press tour.
"It's so good to have him back," he said. "It was a scary thing with the car accident. It's good to have him back. You know, we went on tour together. We were traveling around the world. I was with him all day, every day throughout the nights too…But it is so good to have him back because he's such a good guy. And it couldn't have been a wonderful, better Christmas gift than to have him back."
Watch Dwayne talk weddings, kids and Kevin Hart in the video above!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?