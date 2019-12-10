Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Sneak Peek Tasks an Unlikely Duo With Getting Justice

Lincoln Rhyme is coming to TV.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, a new crime drama inspired by the best-selling Jeffrey Deaver novel The Bone Collector. The series stars Grimm veteran Russell Hornsby as the title character, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who retired after suffering near-fatal injuries on the job that left him a paraplegic.

"You know that saying, ‘Find what you love and let it kill you'? Well, I loved what I did and I was the best," Lincoln Rhyme says in the exclusive sneak peek trailer below.

Now, he's back, so what brings him out of retirement?

"The Bone Collector is the most infamous serial killer in the last two decades," Lincoln Rhyme explains in first look below.