Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Sneak Peek Tasks an Unlikely Duo With Getting Justice

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:00 AM
NBC
Lincoln Rhyme is coming to TV.
E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, a new crime drama inspired by the best-selling Jeffrey Deaver novel The Bone Collector. The series stars Grimm veteran Russell Hornsby as the title character, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who retired after suffering near-fatal injuries on the job that left him a paraplegic.
"You know that saying, ‘Find what you love and let it kill you'? Well, I loved what I did and I was the best," Lincoln Rhyme says in the exclusive sneak peek trailer below.
Now, he's back, so what brings him out of retirement?
"The Bone Collector is the most infamous serial killer in the last two decades," Lincoln Rhyme explains in first look below.
Years ago, Lincoln Rhyme was on the trail of a serial killer known as The Bone Collector until one day he just disappeared. When an elaborate murder points to The Bone Collector's return, Lincoln returns to the case with the assistance of Amelia Sachs, a rookie cop played by Arielle Kebbel in the series. She has a gift for profiling, is going for her PhD for in criminal psychology, and acts as Lincoln's eyes and ears in the field. Can this duo bring down the serial killer as a team?
"I'm ready for another shot at the bastard who put me in this bed," Lincoln says.
In the action-packed sneak peek above, get a look at how Lincoln and Amelia work together with technology in their pursuit of The Bone Collector. The Sopranos veteran Michael Imperioli, Brían F. O'Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons and Roslyn Ruff also star.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for The Bone Collector premieres Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?