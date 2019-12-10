Please Don't Ask Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho For Any Details About Parasite

If you want to understand the hype around Parasite, you'll have to head to the theater and see it for yourself.

After scoring three 2020 Golden Globesnominations on Monday—including Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film—director Bong Joon-ho stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his U.S. late night debut. And, naturally, Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but rave about the South Korean thriller, albeit he did have a lot of questions about the flick. "I went in not knowing what the movie was about and just heard buzz that this was great," Jimmy explained. "I loved it...It's hard to describe the movie. How do you describe Parasite?"

But here's the thing: Bong refused to answer any questions about his critically-acclaimed project. "I'd like to say as little as possible," he said through his translator, "because the film is best when you go into it cold."