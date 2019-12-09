Jeffree Star's New Mega-Mansion Is $14.6 Million of Luxury: Go Inside

chrisnet, redfin.com, Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 2:41 PM
Jeffree Star continues to expand his empire.
The YouTuber and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt just dropped over $14.6 million on a mega mansion that can only be described as "sickening." This says a lot considering his previous $4 million home neighbored residences belonging to numerous celebs like Will Smith. But his former house, which Jeffree said he outgrew, simply can't compare to his new digs.
In fact, we're not sure that many houses can match the grandeur of his new compound. Like Jeffree, the mansion is extravagant in every sense of the word, with the home itself being over 25,000 sq. ft.. In addition, there are two attached guesthouses and a 4,700 sq. ft. garage that's more than large enough to hold his Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, Bentleys and more. All of this is situated upon 2.8 acres in the A-list city of Hidden Hills.
While these large numbers are impressive enough, it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Inside the home is where the real magic is and, luckily enough, there are plenty of photos to prove it. Check out the pictures below to see the place Jeffree Star chose as the hub for his massive empire.
This palatial home is comprised of eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, meaning that Jeffree has more than enough space for friends, family and his three dogs. Hi, how are ya?!
One step inside the house is like entering a dramatic ballroom, complete with the staircase that any diva could make a dramatic entrance on.
Who needs to use the stairs when there's an elevator to take you up and down the three-level home?
A master bedroom isn't complete without all the amenities. Inside these massive sleeping quarters are not one, but two baths, two custom closets and a fireplace, not to mention the sauna.
If the master bathroom doesn't get you relaxed, then step into the spa for a zen massage.
Just off the spa is the two-story gym, complete with everything one needs to get their fitness on.
Any sommelier in the making would be squealing with delight over this cellar, but, as any fan of the YouTuber would know, Jeffree isn't exactly a wine afficionado. He's more likely to stock this room with his Red Bull and Dr. Pepper, the latter being for when Shane Dawson visits.
Is it even a mansion if it doesn't include a movie theater and accompanying wet bar?
There's so much potential for this room. Will it be Jeffree's new makeup studio or a place for him and Nathan to put their beloved pinball machines?
Jeffree's dogs Delicious, DaVinci, Diva and Drama will love this sprawling backyard for their sunbaths.
