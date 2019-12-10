20+ Concerts on Every Music Lover's Wish List This Holiday Season

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Cassie Esparza | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 3:30 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
The happiest time of the year is coming to a close, but we're hoping your stocking gets stuffed with the experience of a lifetime.
For music lovers everywhere, the best gift has always been a pair of concert tickets. And this New Year is bringing some of music's biggest names to a stage near you.
Taylor Swift's Lover Fest will be bringing the superstar's newest music to fans this summer. Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go World Tour will be hitting everywhere from the U.S. to Latin America and Europe.
And if you're more of a country fan, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion is sure to be a night to remember.
For those looking for an epic gift this holiday season, we compiled a list of more than 20 artists who'll be hitting the road next year.
Grab a pair for you and your favorite concert buddy in our gallery below!
Courtesy of KAABOO Del Mar
Runaway Tour February 2020 – June 2020
Following the release of his highly anticipated album Hollwood's Bleeding and the first leg of the tour, Post Malone will be continuing onto 2020. The beloved artist will put on an exciting show with songs from his new album and previous hits like "Congratulations" and "Candy Paint."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Burak Cingi/Redferns
The Big Tour January 2020 – February 2020
After postponing the original tour for his album The Big Day, Chance the Rapper released a new set of dates to make his way around the country. The rapper will be performing his hit songs to follow his opening act Lil Yachty and make the audience's night an unforgettable one.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Keith Urban Live Las Vegas January 2020 - November 2020
Keith Urban Live will be an experience any country fan will never forget! The singer will hold 12 concerts at The Colosseum in Ceasar's Palace and include hit songs like "Coming Home" and "Somebody Like You."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour December 2020 – May 2020
The legendary performer is launching her first U.S. tour in five years. The Here We Go Again Tour will feature some of the star's greatest hits including "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time" for the nostalgic souls.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
We Back Tour January 2020 - March 2020
The country star's We Back Tour will be hitting cities around the U.S. in support of his new studio album 9. The singer will bring his biggest hits to the stage along with newer songs like "Blame It On You" and "Keeping It Small Town."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
NBC
An Evening with Michael Bublé March 2020 – August 2020
We definitely won't stop listening to Michael Bublé come this Christmas! The renowned singer will be hitting 27 cities in 2020 and we'll be lining out the door to hear his magical voice live.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Exploring The Arts
Billy Joel January 2020 – September 2020
Still performing his greatest hits, Billy Joel is hitting the road again in 2020. The musical icon will be singing fan-favorites like "Piano Man" and bring audiences back in time to hits from his best albums.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Ronin 47/London Entertainment
Wildcard Tour January 2020 - May 2020
In support of her upcoming studio album, Miranda Lambert will be headlining her Wildcard Tour all over North America. The star will sing some of her newer songs like "It All Comes Out in the Wash," and bring back some of her best classics!
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Chillaxification Tour April 2020 – August 2020
Kenny Chesney is taking it back to the stadiums with his Chillaxification 2020 tour—and Florida Georgia Line is joining. The country performers will be singing their biggest hits and bringing audiences an unforgettable night.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Lover Fest July 2020 – August 2020
The superstar will be taking her newest album on tour with Lover Fest. Though there's only two U.S. cities on the list so far, we're sure the American Music Awards Artist of the Decade has more in store.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The (Arena) Tour March 2020 – October 2020
The "10,000 Hours" duo will take the stage again in 2020 for audiences all over the U.S. If their songs give us all the feels in the radio, we can't imagine what it'll be like to hear them in real life.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
ENIGMA and JAZZ + PIANO April 2020 – May 2020
The Fame Monster is continuing her Las Vegas residency through 2020 with her ENIGMA and Jazz & Piano shows. If you happen to be in town, you can see the star stripped down to her iconic voice or witness a show-stopping Gaga show.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Bruno Mars March 2020 - April 2020
In case you missed it, Bruno Mars is heading back to Sin City for another round of shows at the MGM Park Theater. The renowned pop artist will be singing hits like "Uptown Funk" and is sure to get audiences up and dancing!
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Journey with The Pretenders May 2020 - September 2020
The iconic band will be hitting the road with The Pretenders for 60 performances all over North America. They will be singing their classic hits such as "Faithfully" and "Don't Stop Believin'" so it won't be a night you'll want to miss.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The Romance Tour May 2020 - September 2020
In support of her new album Romance, solo artist Camila Cabello will be touring North America with The Romance Tour. While the superstar will perform songs from the new album, we can definitely expect to hear some Havana ooh na-na as well!
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records
Farewell Yellow Brick Road December 2019 - December 2020
Elton John has been performing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour all over the world since 2018, and it's the last time he'll be hitting the road. Take your last chance to see the iconic performer sing his hit songs like "Rocket Man" and "Your Song" on the second to last year of the tour.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock
Love On Tour June 2020 - September 2020
In support of his newest album Fine Line, Harry Styles is hitting the road! The solo artist's show will feature his single "Lights Up" along with more fan-favorite music.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
AKM-GSI
Louis Tomlinson World Tour March 2020 - July 2020
The former One Direction member is going on his first solo world tour this upcoming year. While fans still wait for his highly anticipated album WALLS, the artist is prepping to take the stage for an unforgettable performance.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
After successfully wrapping up her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour, Halsey is heading back on the road! The tour will focus on her new album Manic with some of her new hit singles like "Graveyard" and "Without Me."
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
Denise Truscello
Courage World Tour December 2019 – September 2020
In light of her new album Courage the superstar will be leaving her Las Vegas residency to hit 53 cities in North America. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer is sure to wow audiences of all ages with her show-stopping voice.
BUY NOW: Ticketmaster
C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Where Do We Go? World Tour March 2020 - July 2020
The Grammy nominated artist will be taking her debut studio album to stages around the world with her Where Do We Go? World Tour in 2020. The show will feature the singer's biggest hits—including "bad guy"—and hit more than 40 cities all over the world. If tickets to a city near you are sold out on Ticketmaster, try getting them on StubHub.
