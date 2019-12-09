Gwyneth Paltrow's Risqué Goop Commercial Is Probably Going on Santa's Naughty List

'Tis the season!

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting into the holiday spirit a little early with the release of her tongue-in-cheek Goop commercial, which features limited-edition pieces from the G. Label December collection.

From the looks of her vivacious ad, which will make you laugh and blush at the same time, the 47-year-old star is all about having some fun this season.

In the commercial, The Politician actress is seen modeling items from G.Label's latest collection, as she prepares for a festive party and decorates her home.

"Find your favorite look... or 11 of them," the narrator quips at one point in the video, as the wellness guru shows off the fashion pieces. "Look fabulous in each one and get super high... in your heels, of course."

Later in the ad, as Paltrow whips up two cocktails in the kitchen, the narrator says, "Someone's double fisting and dammit, she's earned it."