Lizzo's Official "Good As Hell" Music Video Is What You Need to Conquer the Week

We're feeling good as hell now!

Lizzo debuted the official music video for her hit single "Good As Hell" on Monday and it's exactly what we needed.

Taking place at Louisiana's Southern University, the video follows real students as they prepare for the school's homecoming game. Stakes are high for the SU Fabulous Dancing Dolls dance team and Human Jukebox marching band, but thankfully Lizzo is on hand to lift their spirits ahead of the nerve-wracking day.

Her uplifting lyrics narrate each character's storyline, starting with a cheerleader that is down in the dumps over her relationship. "Woo, child, tired of bulls--t / go on, dust your shoulders off, keep it moving / yes, Lord, tryna get some new s--t / in there, swimwear, going to the pool s--t," the Grammy-nominated artist sings as the cheerleader gets ready for the game with the help of her teammate. "Come now, come dry your eyes / you know you a star, you can touch the sky / I know that it's hard but you have to try / if you need advice, let me simplify."