Chrissy Teigen Details The Private Lives of Celebrities In Candid Twitter Q&A

One of the most wild reveals the mom of two shared in this thread has everything to do with celebrity travel.

According to Teigen, the reason you rarely spot famous people at airports is because there are covert entrances they can pay to use. As one fan wondered, "How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time?"

The star dished, "There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know." The more you know, right?!

It wasn't just travel and paparazzi the Queen of Twitter talked about, though. Indeed, she shared some personal facts about her life that shed light on the downside of fame.