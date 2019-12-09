Cardi B Explains Her Decision to Stay With Offset After His Cheating

Annie Leibovitz
Cardi Bknows no relationship is perfect—including her own.
It's no secret to fans that the Grammy-winning star has faced some personal problems with her famous man, Offset, over the years. The rap pair secretly wed in September 2017 before the breakout music sensation gave birth to their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following July. Five months after, Cardi publicly confirmed they were no longer together while Offset publicly pleaded for her forgiveness after admitting to his infidelity. Then, just weeks into the new year, they were "working on things" and the couple has been together ever since.
Now a full year after their big split, the "Bodak Yellow" performer has revisited their reconciliation in a new interview for Vogue's January 2020 issue, for which she was chosen as one of four cover stars. Making the moment all the more sweet, she made her debut on the cover of Vogue with her daughter in her arms as part of the magazine's January "motherhood" theme.
But, before defending herself as a mom, Cardi revisited her decision to stay with Offset after his cheating.
"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she recalled to the magazine. "But it's real-life s#@t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."
The star continued, "Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."
Cardi also brought up being criticized for having a baby with Offset after he already had three children. "It's like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they're in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier."
"My thing is," Cardi told Vogue, "everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect...And that's crazy to me. I'm around so many women, and there's always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues."
As for her and Offset, "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."
