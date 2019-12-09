The 2020 Golden Globes Will Be a Friends Family Reunion for Jennifer Aniston

It'll be a Green family reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes. Who are the Greens? Why, we're talking about Rachel Green, Jill Green and Amy Green from Friends. You've heard of Friends, right? Of course you have.
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green for 10 seasons on Friends and earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. Aniston switched categories for the 2020 Golden Globes and received a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Aniston's The Morning Show costar and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon also picked up a nomination for her work in the drama series about the behind-the-scenes drama at a daytime news series. So, that's Rachel and Jill Green in the drama category, where does Amy Green fit in to all of this? She's in the comedy category.
Christina Applegate, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Amy Green on Friends, picked up a nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes for her work in Netflix's Dead to Me. Applegate was previously nominated for an Emmy for the show in 2019.
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In Dead to Me, Applegate plays Jen Harding, a widow mourning the loss of her husband with the help of Judy (Linda Cardellini), who is also the woman responsible for killing Jen's husband the hit-and-run. The show has already been renewed for a second season.
On The Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy, the anchor of a beloved, well, morning show. She's put through the wringer when her longtime co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is ousted on charges of sexual misconduct. In an attempt to take control of the show and her future, Alex shockingly announces her new co-anchor is Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), a news reporter who recently went viral. The series, which is also already renewed for a second season, also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jack Davenport, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley and Desean Terry.
The Morning Show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2020 Golden Globes.