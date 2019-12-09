2020 Golden Globes: Relive Jennifer Lopez’s First and Only Other Nomination From 1998

Let's get loud!
On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez scored a 2020 Golden Globes nomination for Hustlers. Inspired by real events, the singer's role as Ramona earned her a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nom. Joining J.Lo in the coveted category are Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Beningfor The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbiefor Bombshell.
Excited to celebrate the incredible honor, Lopez took to Instagram Stories, writing, "Feeling grateful."
Lopez's nomination marks her first Golden Globes nomination in over 20 years. Back in 1998, the star was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997's Selena.
For her first Golden Globes ever, a then-29-year-old J.Lo stunned in an asymmetrical multicolored gown that featured a sexy cut-out at the waist. Walking arm-in-arm with ex-husband Ojani Noa, the "Jenny From The Block" singer rocked a sheer cape to cover her upper body. And, in true ‘90s fashion, Lopez donned frosted purple eyeshadow and lip gloss.
Since then, the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime headliner has become a Golden Globes red carpet staple with her glamorous head-turning looks.
Despite losing the award to Helen Hunt for her role in As Good As It Gets, J.Lo still has the fondest memories working on Selena. "It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life," she told Apple Music's Beats 1 back in April. "I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena, I didn't realize, at the time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice."
During the interview, the "Medicine" singer revealed that she even slept in the late singer's bed to connect with her. "I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could," Lopez shared. "I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time."
Reflecting on Quintanilla-Pérez's legacy with Billboard to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death in 2015, Lopez said, "There is never going to be another Selena. And as far as music goes, that's what's beautiful about artistry...It's a special thing that Selena had. That's why we're still talking about her 20 years later."
