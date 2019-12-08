Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Congrats are in order for Zozibini Tunzi!

The beauty queen, who represented the country of South Africa, is going home with that coveted crown and sash as the 2019 Miss Universe, which was held Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Of course, some tears were shed as the pageant queen couldn't stop smiling over her huge accomplishment.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner-up and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón was the second runner-up.

Like years past, the pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey, who announced tonight's winner without any mistakes, unlike the one he accidentally made earlier in the night.

Additionally, making the competition show more fun? Olivia Culpo andVanessa Lachey served as backstage correspondents.

Of course, the viewers and audience members alike were blown away by Ally Brooke's opening performance and equally dazzling ensemble. Her opening number especially set the tone for the night ahead with her upbeat performance to "Low Key" and her new single "No Good."