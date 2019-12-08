Juice Wrld's Death Mourned by Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and More Celebs

Celebs such as Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and Ellie Goulding took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Juice Wrld hours after his shocking death.

The rapper died on Sunday morning after suffering a medical emergency shortly after landing in his native Chicago. He was 21. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," Lil Yachty, who collaborated with Juice on the 2018 single "Yacht Club," wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

Goulding collaborated with Juice on the hit single "Hate Me," which was released in June.

"I can't believe it..." the British pop star tweeted. "You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."

Goulding also shared a photo of herself with the rapper.