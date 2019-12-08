Caroll Spinney, Sesame Street's Big Bird, Dead at 85

It's a sad day on Sesame Street: Caroll Spinney, who operated and voiced Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, has died. He was 85.

The actor and puppeteer passed away at his home in Connecticut on Sunday after living with dystonia, a muscle disorder, for some time, production company Sesame Workshop said in a statement.

Spinney began operating and voicing the Big Bird and Oscar muppets on Sesame Street when the hit educational children's series debuted 50 years ago. He stopped wearing the Big Bird costume in 2015 but continued to provide the voice for both characters until he retired in October 2018. Over the years, there have also been alternates who have taken on his roles.

Millions of people around the world have grown up watching the veteran Sesame Street characters—a kind-hearted and somewhat naive 8-foot canary-like bird, and a trashcan dweller with a bad attitude but great sense of humor.

Spinney won five Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on Sesame Street and received a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2006.

"Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending," the group said in its statement. "His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while."