Teddi Mellencamp's Holiday Plans Include a Special Recipe, Matching Pajamas and More

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 7:21 PM
Teddi Mellencamp's sleighs when it comes to the holidays.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is on another level when it comes to celebrating the festive season with her family. And considering she's pregnant with her third child, we can only imagine how much more grand things are going to get during this time next year.
Speaking to E! News, the 38-year-old Bravolebrity opened up about her holiday traditions, the thoughtful gift that anyone would appreciate and, most importantly, her special recipe that she cooks up for her loved ones.
"My favorite thing about the holidays is spending quality time with my family," the reality TV personality shares with E! News. "Being active as a group, enjoying a good meal and watching holiday movies cuddled together... there's nothing better!"
Making their holiday plans even more fun and festive? She says she likes to do matching outfits with her nearest and dearest, including her husband Edwin Arroyave, her kids, Slate, Cruz and step-daughter Isabella.
"Every year I gift my entire family with matching pajamas from Pajamagram," the Bravo star explains. "They always have the most adorable options—this year it's Peanuts! Everybody loves wearing them."
She jokes, "Not sure they enjoy the pic I make them all take in them though!"
However, come New Year's the expectant mother swap her pj's for something more fancy and flashy.
"When the clock strikes 12 on New Years Eve, I will be in Edwin's ear telling him it's time to leave the Skyline NYE Party because I will be 32-weeks pregnant and he will need to carry me home otherwise."
When it comes to meaningful and useful gifts to give that special someone, 39-year-old trainer has the perfect answer. "Gifting a journal never disappoints," she expresses. "Everybody has goals! That's why I created the All IN Daily Journal. It's easy, quick and accessible for anybody!"
Moreover, considering Teddi is known for her healthy lifestyle (she is an accountability coach, after all), she revealed her "favorite holiday recipes" with E! News. Because, isn't this season all about sharing and caring?!
"One of my favorite holiday recipes is this Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad from our All IN the Kitchen chef, Chelsea Elder. Clean, colorful and so tasty," the Real Housewives star explains. "Everybody will love [it] without even realizing the amazing antioxidants they're getting as an extra gift!"
If you want to make the recipe at home for your loved ones, see the instructions below!
Ingredients:
5 cloves of garlic, minced
1/4 cup good quality organic olive oil
2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3 shallots, very thinly sliced
1 large bunch of Tuscan kale, de-stemmed
1 lb Brussels sprouts
juice of 2 lemons
2/3 cup pomegranate seeds
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
pinch of nutmeg
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/4 cup almonds, sliced or chopped
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Add almonds to a baking sheet and place in oven to toast. Stir almonds after 5 minutes. Allow to toast about 3-4 minutes longer or until the almonds are golden and fragrant. Remove from oven and allow almonds to cool. (This makes a difference, trust me)
Meanwhile, toss together the ingredients for the dressing by muddling together the minced garlic with sea salt and black pepper using a mortar and pestle. Place muddled garlic and spices into a mason jar with olive oil, balsamic and thinly sliced shallots. Shake to combine and let marinate.
In a large food processor fitted with a slicing blade, shred the Brussels sprouts. Next, shred the kale. (If you don't have a food processor you can chop the kale and Brussels sprouts by hand. Just make sure to slice them very thin.) Place in a large bowl.
Pour the lemon juice over the kale and Brussels sprout mixture, sprinkle on a little sea salt and massage. Once the kale mixture is massaged, add red pepper flakes and nutmeg to the bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad mixture and give it a good stir. Top with toasted almonds and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy immediately or let sit for a bit to marinate before serving.
