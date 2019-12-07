Why Bekah Martinez Feels More ''Joyful'' During Her Second Pregnancy

Instagram
Bekah Martinez has a lot to celebrate before 2019 ends.
On Thanksgiving, The Bachelor alum announced her second pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post, where she proudly showed her sonogram and posed alongside her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their 9-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.
Unlike the reality TV personality's first pregnancy, which she explained wasn't the easiest experience, she recently shared how completely different things are the second time around.
"12 weeks. I can't believe how fast this pregnancy is moving," she began her detailed Instagram post, alongside a photo of her holding her growing baby bump. "I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first."
"I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how "irresponsible" we were.," she continued. "Gray and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt."
The Bachelor alum explained that after she had her baby girl, her relationship began to shift for the better. "All that changed the moment Ruth was born," she shared. "Truly. I know it's a cliche, but love blossomed so deeply between us the moment she took her first breath. That very night we danced together in the living room while she slept."
While her first pregnancy offered many challenges, Bekah shared that she's experiencing things a lot easier with her second child.
"Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful. We're not fearful. We're delighted," she expressed. "I can see it on Gray's face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it."
"Maybe that's why this pregnancy is already zooming by," she said, before closing her message. "Time really does fly when you're having fun."
While the reality TV personality is still in the early stages of her pregnancy, she recently shared that her possible due date is around June 18. Moreover, she plans to do a home-birth if her pregnancy continues to be normal.
Congrats to Martinez on this exciting time!