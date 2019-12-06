Ryan Reynolds Just Saved the Viral Peloton Girl in Hilarious Ad for Aviation Gin

If Peloton's commercial left you with questions, you're not alone.

People across the country have been obsessed with the stationary bike advertisement, which shows a woman receiving the popular bike from her husband as a Christmas gift. The actress, who's been named "Peloton Girl" for lack of an actual name, does an excellent job of depicting the lackluster reaction any woman would have if their significant other decided to give them a workout tool instead of literally anything else. It's an interesting commercial to say the least, but it's mostly baffling.

Over the past few days, people pondered over whether her un-enthused looks in her workout vlog were from exhaustion or from being mad at her husband. One Twitter user joked, "Nothing says 'maybe you should lose a few pounds' like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton."

Well, thanks to Ryan Reynolds and his team at Aviation Gin, we have answers.