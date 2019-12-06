Nick Cannon Claps Back at ''Grandpa'' Eminem Over Mariah Carey Diss Track

Why you so obsessed with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Eminem?

More than a decade after Eminem's short-lived romance with the pop queen made headlines, the rapper's latest verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above" reveals he still harbours ill-will against Mariah and Nick.

"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track, which dropped Friday. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."

Always one to defend his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Nick responded to Eminem on his Power 106 radio show.

"We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet," he said, clowning the hip-hop star's age. "What's the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop."