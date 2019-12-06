How Pantone's Color of the Year Classic Blue Will Calm You Into 2020

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 1:20 PM
In case you weren't in the know, Pantone announced its 20th anniversary color of the year: classic blue! As an homage to the first ever color of the year Cerulean, Pantone says the color "highlights dependability, trustworthiness, credibility, and consistency."
With the calming hue on our minds, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, home goods, travel, smart devices and more to celebrate the serene sensation. From blue planners to puffer jackets in the same shade to portable stereos and on-trend backpacks, there's more than one way to ring in the new color of the year (or carry it around with you wherever you go.) That way, whenever you see the visual treat of the sedative hue, a sense of tranquility will keep you inspired throughout the week. Our favorite? This bkr beauty water bottle with spiky silicone, of course.
Here are 13 of our favorites below.
Stash everyday essentials in this cool-factor backpack in classic blue.
Scribble every reminder in this leather-bound beauty.
Add a cozy layer to your wardrobe with this cropped cardigan with a V-neck, ribbed trim and dropped long sleeves.
Quench your thirst in style with this next-level glass water bottle with a spiky silicone design.
Chambray and flirty ruffles—what's not to love? And with a dress? Thank you!
Step out in these blue crocodile knee-high showstoppers.
Stability and easy-to-use? Sign us up! Listen to all your favorite tunes or make phone calls with these neat headphones in classic blue.
Let's be honest, we all love a bit of Scandi style. This Danish puffer jacket will feed your swag soul.
Made from recycled materials, wrap yourself up in this serene towel. When you purchase Sand Cloud products, you help to preserve our marine life. 10% of our profits go toward marine conservation.
Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound.
Print your fave digital pics to turn your most-liked into IRL memories with this smartphone printer.
Get shady this holiday season with this panama hat constructed with an elongated brim and dimpled crown in soft felt.
Made for wrapping, tying and bundling into on brisk days, this lightweight Italian scarf is woven from warm and comfy wool.
