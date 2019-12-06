These Photos of a 5-Year-Old Boy's Classmates Supporting Him at His Adoption Will Warm Your Heart

17th Circuit Court - Family Division
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 12:51 PM
17th Circuit Court - Family Division
Get the tissues ready!
A kindergarten class watched a 5-year-old boy named Michael Clark Jr. get adopted in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday and celebrated the major moment by cheering and waving paper hearts.
Holly Hernandez, an adoption caseworker for the 17th Circuit Court, told E! News Michael's teacher, Kerry McKee of Wealthy Elementary School in Grand Rapids, invited the entire class to the courthouse to show support and help educate the students on adoption. The adorable photos of the kids went viral. At the time of this writing, one picture that had been posted to the county's Facebook page had accumulated about 116,000 shares.
Michael, who sported a vest and bowtie for the occasion, was adopted by Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton. According to Wood TV, the two became Michael's foster parents about a year ago.
The adoption was made official by the Honorable Patricia D. Gardner. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Markman was also there to help celebrate.
In fact, Hernandez said the county finalized 36 adoptions on Thursday as part of its Annual Adoption Day celebration.
17th Circuit Court - Family Division
"There is not a dry eye in Judge Patricia Gardner's courtroom," part of a post on the county's Facebook read.
17th Circuit Court - Family Division
Adoptions are also finalized across the state every month.
Cheers to the happy family!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?