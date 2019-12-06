Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Performs Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" in Adorable Throwback Video

Faith Hill just served the ultimate flashback of her and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw.

In honor of her youngest child's 18th birthday today, the country icon shared an adorable throwback video of Audrey singing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies." Based on the sounds in the beginning of the video, it seems like it was recorded via the Photo Booth feature on a Macbook, which is just the best internet culture throwback ever.

Audrey shows off her singing and dancing in the short clip, and yes, that includes the iconic "Single Ladies" hand gesture. And Faith couldn't help but gush over her 18-year-old in the caption.

As she wrote, "I couldn't resist posting this today in honor of Audrey's 18th Birthday. My little sparrow with her head full of dreams. Oh, the places you will go my sweet. Happy Birthday. I love you, Mom." She also tagged Queen Bey in the video, you know, just in case.