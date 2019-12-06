Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Back as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2

by emily belfiore | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 11:10 AM
The Kringles are comin' to town!
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn—or, should we say Santa and Mrs. Claus—are back! On Friday, Netflix announced that the famous duo will be reprising their roles in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles, which tells the story of two young siblings that help Santa save Christmas, will be available to stream in 2020.
"Here's some news that will bring you cheer: our favorite Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be back next year!" the popular streaming service shared on the official Netflix Family Twitter, along with a holiday card from the Overboard co-stars dressed as their characters. "The #ChristmasChronicles2, on Netflix next holiday season."
Excited to share the news with her fans, Goldie tweeted, "A year later and I'm still ringing Santa's jingle bells. I couldn't be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."
Kurt and Goldie aren't the only familiar faces that fans can look forward to seeing in the upcoming holiday flick. Also returning to spread holiday cheer are Darby Camp (Kate), Kimberly Williams Paisley (Claire) and Judah Lewis (Teddy). This time around, a now-teenage Kate reunites with Santa after a Belsnickel, a mysterious villain, threatens to destroy Christmas forever.
Playing the role of Santa was particularly special for Kurt, who told E! News he's always had a special connection to the jolly holiday figure.
"When I read the script, I was very excited about it," he told E! News exclusively in 2018. "I suppose the reason is because my dad was this—he was just the greatest Santa, you know? And there was always mystery to it, as to whether he really was Santa, or he was Santa's helper. So, I brought a great deal of that lure, our family lure."
After explaining that he did plenty of research on the history of Santa Claus and his origins, the Hateful Eight star said that he was thrilled to create a new version of the present-giving legend. He continued, "I thought it was a great opportunity and I've never seen, what I feel, is like a definitive, real Santa Claus. And these two kids run into the real thing, so we wanted to infuse it with a lot of that."
We hope The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be another Russell-Hawn-Hudson family affair. Goldie's son Oliver Hudson played Doug in the original film. Here's hoping he's also on board for the sequel!
Back in 2018, the Splitting Up Together star couldn't help but gush over his stepdad at the film's premiere. "Kurt came into our lives when we were, like, 6-years-old and that first Christmas, Christmas changed, he told E! News. "It went from Christmas, which was great, to an event. And it's been that way ever since and the traditions have been carried on now that we all have kids."
Wondering how you're going to pass the time until The Christmas Chronicles 2 premieres? See the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in December 2019 here.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?