Luxembourg Royals Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie Expecting First Child

Luc Castel/Getty Images
by kelli boyle | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 10:05 AM
Luc Castel/Getty Images
Congratulations are in order! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg are expecting their first child.
The happy news was announced by Luxembourg's Marshall of the Court on Friday. As it read, "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."
Prince Guillaume is the heir to the Luxembourg throne, which means his and Princess Stephanie's child will follow him in the line of succession.
To commemorate the joyous news, the Luxembourg royals posed for new portraits to be released along with the pregnancy announcement. In the sweet portrait, Stephanie is seen in a bright blue blouse and denim jeans as she drapes her arms around Guillaume, who's wearing a casual suit. They both have big smiles beaming across their faces.
The royal couple, who wed in 2012 after two years of dating, are clearly over the moon about their bundle of joy.
After some heartbreak earlier this year—Guillaume's grandfather, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, died in April—this happy news is definitely a cause for celebration.
Congratulations to the happy royal couple!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?