Amy Sedaris' Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
by Jake Thompson | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 5:00 AM
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing for certain in this world, it's that Amy Sedaris is a funny lady. So it's no surprise that her Nordstrom 2019 holiday gift guide is as colorful and whimsical as the hilarious characters she portrays on television. For example: these fuchsia paper towels for instance.
From bright and bold must-have sweaters to rhinestone Dorothy heels to the star's favorite perfume, you'll be delighted picking through her creative gift giving ideas (and be inspired to think outside the box!) Our personal favorite? Dr. Sturm's beauty serum, of course.
Here are five of our favorites below.
"They have so many colors to choose from. Who wouldn't want a new sweater!"
"I normally wear the incense, but I love this around the holidays. It smells like Red Hots. People go crazy for it."
"So glittery. Real scene-stealers."
"It's the golden potion. I mean, look at my flawless skin!"
"They brighten up any kitchen or workplace." Shop this very special item by calling 212-295-2000 x 1981.
Check out Amy Sedaris' entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?