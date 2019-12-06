Alanis Morissette Addresses Rumors "You Oughta Know" Is About Ex Dave Coulier

Fans still want to know if Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" is about her ex Dave Coulier.

The 45-year-old singer spoke about the speculation during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the episode, a caller asked the Grammy winner if she's sick of people asking about the rumors. Andy Cohen then wanted to know if the "Ironic" artist would ever reveal who inspired "You Oughta Know."

"No revealing," Morissette replied, "but I am intrigued at the thought—or at the fact—that more than one person has taken credit for it. I'm thinking, I don't know if you want to take credit for being the person I wrote 'You Oughta Know' about."

She then said there have been "about six people who've taken credit for it."

"I just think: If you're going to take credit for a song where I'm singing about someone being a douche or an a--hole, you might not want to say, 'Hey! That's me!'" she said.