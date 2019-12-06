Good Trouble Christmas Sneak Peek: Carnivals, Animals and So Much Fosters Family

It's a "A Very Coterie Christmas" for Good Trouble and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the big The Fosters family reunion.

Like a real family, the holidays bring the Fosters together for some cheer—and drama.

In the December 16 episode, the Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event.

"I think there's always something about Christmas that gets us tingly," Sherry Cola says in the exclusive behind-the-scenes preview above.

Meanwhile, Stef (Teri Polo) agrees to be part of Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) in order to avoid major catastrophe. This is while Gael (Tommy Martinez) and Jazmine (Hailie Sahar) deal with a painful family decision. Look for Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) to prepare to ask Callie (Maia Mitchell) a very important question.