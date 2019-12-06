This New Schitt's Creek Season 6 First Look Will Hold You Over Until the Premiere

Like it or not, it's time to say goodbye to the Rose family of Schitt's Creek. Yes, it's really happening. Tears will flow, it's understandable. We're with you.

The final season of Schitt's Creek kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and picks up right where season five left off. Alexis (Annie Murphy) was preparing for a trip to the Galapagos Islands with Ted (Dustin Milligan), David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) announced their engagement, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) successfully stepped out of her shell as the lead in Cabaret, Johnny (Eugene Levy) got the Rosebud Motel to new heights and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) received some bad news: her return to the spotlight was canceled when The Crows Have Eyes III was shelved.